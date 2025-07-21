wrestling / News

Chris Bey, Kevin Nash Among Talent Added to Wrestlecon Next Month

July 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Diesel Kevin Nash WWE In Your House 1 Image Credit: WWE

Wrestlecon has announced several more guests for their event next month in Newark, including Chris Bey and Kevin Nash. Other new additions include The Amazing Red, Shayna Baszler, Indi Hartwell, Mickie James, Francine, Big Mama, Mercedes Martinez, Zilla Fatu, Teddy Long, Raj Dhesi, Thekla, and The Good Brothers.

They join a group that includes Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, Haku, Penelope Ford, Janai Kai, Mike Chioda, Jushin Liger, Allie, Jerry Lawler, Dawn Marie, Steve Maclin, Mance Warner, Steph de Lander, Elayna Black, Bully Ray, D-Von Dudley, and Vicious Vicky Venuto.Jacqueline Moore, Stevie Ray, Outback Jack, Xia Brookside, The Steiners, Salvatore Sincere, Shotzi Blackheart, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Diamond Virago, Tiara James, Emily Jaye, Harley Cameron, Megan Bayne, The Great Muta, Layla El, JBL, Ron Simmons, Carlito, Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, The Honkytonk Man, Victoria, Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes, Deonna Purrazzo, Mina Shirakawa, Saraya, The Godfather, Matt Cardona, Sting, Xia Brookside, Stevie Ray, Will Ospreay, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Abullah the Butcher, Rikishi, Kazuchika Okada, Tony Atlas, Odyssey, Dijak, Sal Sincere, Dan Spivey appearing in costume as Waylon Mercy, Kiera Hogan, Kevin Kelly, Evil Uno, Tasha Steelz, Koko B. Ware, Rhino, Lex Luger, Brad Baylor, Jackson Drake, Sean Legacy and Ricky Smokes.

The event happens at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriot in Newark, NJ on August 1 from 2-6 PM and August 2 from 10 AM – 2 PM.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleCon, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading