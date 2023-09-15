Chris Bey, Moose & More Get Briefcases in Feast Or Fired At Impact 1000

Impact Wrestling held a Feast or Fired match at Impact 1000 with Chris Bey, Moose, Yuya Uemura, and Crazzy Steve taking home briefcases. Thursday’s show saw the Feast or Fired match take place with Moose, Heath, Maclin, Laredo Kid, Johnny Swinger, Crazzy Steve, Joe Hendy, Yuya Uemura, Jonathan Gresham, Black Taurus, PCO, Sami Callihan, John Skyler, Chris Bey, KUSHIDA, Brian Myers, Kevin Knight, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jai Vidal, John E. Bravo and more compete for the briefcase.

The match saw Rhino make his return to Impact as well, going after Steve Maclin. Maclin had previously put Rhino out of action, defending his then-Impact World Title against Rhino on the May 11th episode of Impact and then attacking him after.

As is traditional with Feast or Fired matches, the four briefcases each contain title shots or a pink slip. The briefcases were not revealed and will be opened at a later time.