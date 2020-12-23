Chris Bey On His X-Division Title Match at Hard to Kill, Possible Match With Kenny Omega

Chris Bey is looking to become a two-time X-Division champion, and hopes to get an extended run with the title when he does. Bey spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and discussed his match with Manik and Rohit Raju for Manik’s title at Hard to Kill, a potential match against AEW talent and more. You can see the highlights below:

On the Impact World Title being his dream as a kid: “I loved that belt from the moment I saw Kurt Angle wearing it. It was the most gorgeous world title on television, and it was defended in some of my favorite matches. When it was offered as a replica, I begged my parents to have it.”

On getting the title for Christmas: “When it got there, we had just started back in school from winter break. I can still remember that day because it was a day I decided to stay late for extra help. I ended up checking my email in the computer lab after that, and that’s when I saw an email saying the package had been delivered. I remember thinking, ‘Of course it comes the one day I stay late.’ I just keep thinking, ‘Please don’t let anyone touch that package on my porch.’ I got home and immediately grabbed the package, had my favorite drink, which is root beer, and then filmed the unboxing. I was in awe of that belt. It was the most beautiful one I had in my collection. I was super excited to have my hands on it, and I ended up taking it to bed that night.”

On his match for the X-Division title at Hard to Kill: “I am working for that opportunity to have an extended run as X Division champ. I need a solid run to prove to the people what I already know, which is the X Division is the best division in wrestling and that I am its gatekeeper. I’m looking to become a two-time champion, that’s the top of my list. And whoever has the belt should know that there is more than unfinished business for me, there is unfinished ‘beyzness.’”

On working with TJP and Rohit Raju: “I have been given a chance in Impact to work with the best.. I want to be the best, so that means I have to constantly evolve. And I love what I do, so when I get into the ring with guys like Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards, Rohit or TJP, I’m also learning from their style. They’re teaching me how to grow as a performer. I want to keep growing. I don’t think I’m the best in the world, but right now, I’m the best version of myself. I have the ability to be better tomorrow, and then better than that the day after. Over time, I want people to think of Chris Bey when they think of wrestling.”

On a possible match with Kenny Omega or other AEW talent: “If we wrestle, I’ll be wearing the Impact flag when we do. And I’ll test my skills against anyone from AEW. They can all learn a lesson from me in the art of finesse.”