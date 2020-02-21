wrestling / News
Chris Bey Reportedly Signed With Impact Last Year
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
Chris Bey’s signing with Impact was announced just yesterday, but he reportedly signed much earlier. Per WZ’s Bill Pritchard, Bey signed with Impact Wrestling “sometime” at the end of last year.
Impact announced Bey’s signing on Wednesday, hours after Cody said on a media call that he had been looking at Bey as a potential signing for AEW’s singles division. There’s no word on whether the announcement was prompted by the mention on the AEW call.
Bey worked the Impact TV tapings earlier this month in Las Vegas.
