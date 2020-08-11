Chris Bey Says ‘The Ultimate Finesser’ Is More Than a Gimmick, Discusses Potential Matchup With TJP

– The Arm Drag Takedown podcast recently interviewed Impact Wrestling X-Division champion Chris Bey. Below are some highlights sent to us by the show.

Chris Bey on suffering his first loss in Impact in a tag team match against TJP and Fallah Bahh: “Until this last Tuesday — Tues-Bey — when I unfortunately had to save my arm and live to fight another day against TJP — I hadn’t been beaten yet since I signed with the company. I had been in matches I did not win, but I had never been pinned. I had never been submitted, and in my first Bey-per-View, I finessed the X-Division championship.”

Bey on TJP: “He doesn’t want to come wrestle me because I have the championship. He wants to come wrestle me because I’m Chris Bey, because I’m ‘The Ultimate Finesser.’ He’s done everything in the world except get in the ring with a guy like Chris Bey, except for have a classic one-on-one with a guy like me.”

Bey on the best in the world wanting to face him: “For me, it’s validation that the best in the world want to wrestle me because I’m the best in the world. After I beat him, it will prove what everybody should already know,” he concluded. “I’m not the future of this business; I’m the current of this business. I put everything on the line for the business, and the next challenger will be just as big as TJP, if not bigger than TJP, and they’ll have to learn the same thing.”

On being inspired by Eddie Guerrero: “It was watching watching Eddie Guerrero win the WWE World title when I realized I had to give that feeling to the world. That feeling I’m having right now, watching this, is the feeling I want to give people when they watch me perform. That’s kind of when I knew this what I had to do, what I really wanted to do, what I love to do.”

Chris Bey on competing for Impact before he secured a contract: “All that time, it was about trying to prove to the office I could not only hang with the roster, I could provide something different than the rest of the roster. I could essentially have my own spot without taking someone else’s….I’m really grateful I got that opportunity. I’d say I haven’t wasted it, being the current X-Division champion — the Finesse Division Champion.”

Bey on how the ‘The Ultimate Finesser’ is not just a gimmick: “People say, ‘This guy doesn’t even have a character.’ I’m ‘The Ultimate Finesser.’ That’s a lifetime character right there. We talk about me being a kid on YouTube unboxing belts, and now me working for the company, being a real champion, I finessed my way into that! ‘The Ultimate Finesser’ is a real lifestyle of mine, so I think it is authentic, people feel it’s authentic, and it makes it unique.”