Chris Bey Says He’s Sidelined Due to Injury
Chris Bey is out of action for the time being due to an injury. Bey posted to Twitter on Thursday night and noted that he is not cleared to compete, though he did not specify his status further. He wrote:
“Struggle is only a minor setback. Not cleared to compete. Cleared to rebuild”
Bey also clarified that he will not be working indie shows during WrestleMania week because he’ll be at home. Impact wrote Bey out of storylines this week, noting on Before the Impact that Bey is out due to an injury after being attacked by an unknown assailant.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Bey for a quick and full recovery.
As soon as I can I will
— Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) March 26, 2021
When people see you shining they turn down the brightness…
Too bad I’m a star, shining is inevit…
Just BEYlieve me when I tell you, I will be back
I’ll be stronger than ever
I’ll be better than ever
and there will be a price to pay. #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/NtfqpDMjAY pic.twitter.com/q66sKXvunz
— Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) March 23, 2021
