Chris Bey Signs New Multiyear Deal With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Chris Bey announced that he signed a new multiyear deal with Impact Wrestling, although specific terms were not revealed. Bey originally signed in 2020. Here are highlights:

On signing a new deal with Impact: “I want to be at the forefront of Impact Wrestling,” Bey says. “I believe in the company, I believe in our team and I believe where we are going. I have unfinished business with the company that I look forward to making a reality.”

On his goals in the company: “It takes time to become a top guy. That’s what I’m pursuing now. I want programs with Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey. I want to work with Impact legends. I am pushing to be the absolute best. And the world championship has always been the biggest goal for me. That is my No. 1. It’s something I have to accomplish, and I’m going to make sure it becomes a reality. Until I do, to quote Kobe, ‘The job’s not finished.’”

Scott D’Amore on keeping Bey around: “Chris Bey was part of a generation who grew up dreaming of competing inside an Impact Wrestling ring. Two years ago, when the wrestling world was buzzing about where this ‘can’t-miss prospect’ was going to commit, Chris chose to fulfill his childhood dream and make Impact Wrestling his home, even with multiple offers in front of him. Now, two years later, with an amazing X Division title reign already under his belt, Bey has cemented his claim as one of the stars to lead our sport into a bright future. We are honored and excited to announce that Chris has again chosen Impact Wrestling to remain his home for years to come.”