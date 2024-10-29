Chris Bey Issues Statement On Injury, Thanks Fans For Support

Chris Bey has issued a statement on his condition after his injury at the TNA Impact taping this weekend. As you likely know, Bey suffered a serious neck injury during the Impact tapings on Sunday and underwent neck surgery. The ABC member issued a statement through TNA that reads as follows:

“I just want to take a few moments to extend my heartfelt thanks and deepest appreciation for so much and to so many over the past few days. From everyone at TNA Wrestling, to the incredible medical staff here in Detroit, to family, friends and fans worldwide. I know you have been praying for my full recovery from the in-ring accident this past Sunday. Monday was Day One for me on this journey, which I know will be long and challenging. Thanks again for the love and support, and please keep the prayers coming!”

As noted, a GoFundMe has been set up for to help with Bey’s recovery that you can check out and contribute to here.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Bey in his recovery process.