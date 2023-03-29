Chris Bey On Teaming With Ace Austin, Says Their Title Tour Is Just Getting Started

Chris Bey has been teaming with his Bullet Club stablemate Ace Austin as of late, and he recently talked about their partnership and more. The two are the current Impact World Tag Team Champions as well as the Revolver Tag Team Champions and more, and Austin talked about their team in a new interview with Tru Heel Heat.

“Man, it’s been great, you know,” Bey said (courtesy of Fightful). “Ace and I had a pretty good relationship before the tour and you know especially being teamed up, we’re both creative and we’re both professional so we wanted to make it work. But Japan really made us brothers, you know. Japan can turn people into the closest friends or it can split people, you know. Any time of tour can, you know, it can be stressful, but I think for me and Ace, we thrived through it and we became a better unit. And we were able to come back and take everything that we learned and apply it to our game right now and apply it to our craft right now.”

Bey continued, “It took us so far as to finally defeating the Motor City Machine Guns for the World Tag Team Championships, so like, it was a great experience. It’s been a great experience, it’s a great ride right now. I’m enjoying it, I know Ace is enjoying it. The ABC 2023 Title Tour is just beginning, these are only the second belts we picked up on the tour. So it’s only the third month out here, it’s just our third month out here.”

The two will defend the Impact World Tag Team Championships against the Motor City Machine Guns, Aussie Open, and TMDK at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United on Thursday.