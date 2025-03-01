wrestling
Chris Bey Thanks Those Involved In & Supporting FSW Benefit Show For Him
Chris Bey is grateful to all those involved in and supporting FSW’s benefit show for him, as he noted on social media. Future Stars of Wrestling his hosting a show on March 23rd to benefit Bey as he recovers from the severe neck injury he suffered at a TNA Impact taping in October and talent from WWE, AEW, TNA, NJPW, and more will be on the show.
Bey posted to Twitter, writing:
The idea that people from WWE, TNA, AEW, NJPW and more are all coming together for one night only is so incredible
As a kid, all I wanted was to be accepted for being a wrestling fan. Chasing my passions has allowed me the opportunity to create a universe where THIS is possible.
Love to everyone participating and supporting”
— Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) March 1, 2025
