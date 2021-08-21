wrestling / News
Chris Bey vs. David Finlay Announced for Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
– Impact Wrestling has announced that David Finlay will face Chris Bey on next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Finlay is looking for revenge on Bey for attacking Juice Robinson.
Also, Chris Bey responded to Finlay’s challenge via Twitter. He wrote, “So a few things Mr @THEdavidfinlay 1. You don’t KNOW that I did ANYTHING 2. I recently got a new dentist, he’s not gonna be thrilled about your plans 3. If you want to get your ass kicked, all you had to do was ask See you #ThursBEY #IMPACTonAXSTV.” You can see those tweets below:
EXCLUSIVE: @THEdavidfinlay knows it was @DashingChrisBey that attacked Juice and Finlay wants a match against Bey NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/43q8lj6IVb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 21, 2021
So a few things Mr @THEdavidfinlay
1. You don’t KNOW that I did ANYTHING
2. I recently got a new dentist, he’s not gonna be thrilled about your plans
3. If you want to get your ass kicked, all you had to do was ask 🤷🏾♂️
See you #ThursBEY #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/tO7rognNP6
— Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) August 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Confirms His AEW Deal Is ‘Not Short-Term,’ Was In Talks For a Year and a Half
- Roman Reigns Says He’ll Leave WWE If He Loses to John Cena at SummerSlam
- Paul Heyman Finally Speaks About Alleged Issues With AJ Styles and the Good Brothers
- AEW Reportedly Set To Make Third ‘Major Acquisition’ After Alleged CM Punk and Bryan Danielson Signings