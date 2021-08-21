wrestling / News

Chris Bey vs. David Finlay Announced for Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

August 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Bey Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced that David Finlay will face Chris Bey on next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Finlay is looking for revenge on Bey for attacking Juice Robinson.

Also, Chris Bey responded to Finlay’s challenge via Twitter. He wrote, “So a few things Mr @THEdavidfinlay 1. You don’t KNOW that I did ANYTHING 2. I recently got a new dentist, he’s not gonna be thrilled about your plans 3. If you want to get your ass kicked, all you had to do was ask See you #ThursBEY #IMPACTonAXSTV.” You can see those tweets below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Bey, David Finlay, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading