Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

August 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Chris Bey and Juice Robinson for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Jay White, who has been trying to recruit Bey for Bullet Club, will face Juice’s partner David Finlay at NJPW Resurgence on August 14.

Bey wrote about the match on Twitter: “Just like I sent your ass out the door in the back, I’ll send your ass right out of my ring and right back to @njpwglobal, Juice. Trust me @JayWhiteNZ , I’ll make you proud.

Here’s the full lineup:

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan & Frankie Kazarian
* Chris Bey vs. Juice Robinson

