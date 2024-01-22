wrestling / News
Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight Added To Thursday’s TNA Impact
January 22, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Chris Bey and Kevin Knight for Thursday’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Trinity
* Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns vs. Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards
* Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz
* Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @DashingChrisBey vs @Jet2Flyy #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/f7t33UYShM
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 22, 2024
