Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight Added To Thursday’s TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Chris Bey and Kevin Knight for Thursday’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Trinity

* Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns vs. Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

* Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz

* Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight