Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight Added To Thursday’s TNA Impact

January 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Chris Bey and Kevin Knight for Thursday’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Trinity
* Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns vs. Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards
* Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz
* Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight

