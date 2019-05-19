Chris Brookes Returning to Japan For DDT Pro Wrestling Next Month

– Chris Brookes is making his debut for DDT Pro Wrestling in June. The company announced on Saturday that Brookes is set to be part of their Road to Peter Pan show on June 15th in Kyoto, Japan, as you can see below.

Brookes has worked for a host of UK promotions this year including Revolution Pro Wrestling, Fight Club: PRO, ATTACK! Pro Wrestling, and PROGRESS Wrestling, among others. DDT Pro’s announcement notes that Brookes’ debut is part of a partnership with Fight Club: PRO.