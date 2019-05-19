wrestling / News
Chris Brookes Returning to Japan For DDT Pro Wrestling Next Month
– Chris Brookes is making his debut for DDT Pro Wrestling in June. The company announced on Saturday that Brookes is set to be part of their Road to Peter Pan show on June 15th in Kyoto, Japan, as you can see below.
Brookes has worked for a host of UK promotions this year including Revolution Pro Wrestling, Fight Club: PRO, ATTACK! Pro Wrestling, and PROGRESS Wrestling, among others. DDT Pro’s announcement notes that Brookes’ debut is part of a partnership with Fight Club: PRO.
【今日の発表速報】ファイトクラブプロとの提携第一弾として、6月15日京都大会よりクリス・ブルックス選手 @OBEYBrookes
の参戦が決定しました。ブルックス選手の活躍にご期待ください。#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/HVJceZj12w
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) May 19, 2019
Can’t wait to return to Japan next month to tour with @ddtpro!
TIME’S [deathbyroll-] UP.
6/15 KBS Hall, Kyoto. 楽しみ！
🐙🎌💀 #ddtpro #DDTUNIVERSE https://t.co/vb2cRYvZj2
— Chris Brookes クリス・ブルックス (@OBEYBrookes) May 19, 2019
