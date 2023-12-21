wrestling / News
Chris Brookes Requires Surgery Due To Recently Discovered Tumor
December 21, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, DDT Pro Wrestling announced that Chris Brookes will be out of action due to a recently discovered tumor. It was noted that he went to a doctor due to discomfort in his abdomen, when the tumor was discovered. Fortunately, it is benign, but surgery is still required to remove it.
📢Chris Brookes out due to surgery:
Chris Brookes went to the hospital for an examination after feeling discomfort in the abdomen and a tumor was discovered. It is not malignant, but surgery has been advised and he will be out for the time being.#ddtpro
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) December 21, 2023
