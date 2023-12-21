Chris Brookes Requires Surgery Due To Recently Discovered Tumor

In a post on Twitter, DDT Pro Wrestling announced that Chris Brookes will be out of action due to a recently discovered tumor. It was noted that he went to a doctor due to discomfort in his abdomen, when the tumor was discovered. Fortunately, it is benign, but surgery is still required to remove it.

