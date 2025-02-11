Chris Charlton Set For Commentary Return At NJPW 53rd Anniversary Show

Chris Charlton will make his return to commentary for NJPW at the company’s 53rd Anniversary show next month. As reported in early January, Charlton was suspended from NJPW because of anti-comments he made about AEW at Wrestle Dynasty. According to Fightful, Walker Stewart announced on the February 11th NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka that Charlton will return on the March 6th show.

NJPW has reportedly said that the suspension was their decision and that AEW and Tony Khan had no input on it. On Wrestle Dynasty, Charlton called Khan a “money mark” and criticized how AEW has used Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Jay White since signing them.