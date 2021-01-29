wrestling / News

Chris DeJoseph Has Had Talks With Impact Wrestling About Coming In

January 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Christopher DeJoseph

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Chris DeJoseph, who previously wrote for WWE and co-created Lucha Underground, had talks with Impact Wrestling about coming in as a writer. He previously spoke with MLW but was turned down.

