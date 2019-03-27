Former WWE Writer Chris DeJoseph Doesn’t See Kofi Kingston Winning at WrestleMania

– Former WWE creative team member Chris DeJoseph spoke with Wrestling Inc discussing WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston’s chances of beating Daniel Bryan and more. Highlights are below:

On the length of WrestleMania: “When I was there [in 2004 to 2010] it was totally different because you had pay-per-view and you had to hit the time. But now that they have their own Network they can pretty much do whatever they want. As far as a live event experience, I can see that seven hours of being at WrestleMania can be a bit draining especially for fans who went to ROH the night before, AEW, Impact vs. Lucha…I would be of the opinion that maybe you could do a fun arena show like Saturday night. I don’t have all the answers but I can see for the fan how it could be long. But it’s the biggest event of the year and for some people it’s not enough wrestling and there should be more.”

On the idea of having matches at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony: “I think that would be amazing…That’s another event that goes way too long. I always feel bad for the guys and girls as the next thing you know it’s 1:00 in the morning and everyone has to be at the arena at 9:00 the next day and ready to perform. As with everything in entertainment, a lot of things always go longer or take longer than they really should.”

On Kofi Kingston’s rise in popularity: “I think it would be amazing if he did close the show, at the same time I could also see the girls closing the show. I don’t know if Kofi’s going to beat Daniel Bryan, but I think that’s gonna be the match of the night. For me, knowing Kofi and where he came from…we started at a similar time and seeing him finally get the ball is pretty exciting.”

On Kingston: “He’s just a great employee for them and a great talent. I’m so glad that one of those guys in The New Day finally got an opportunity. I think it would be amazing to see him win the title at WrestleMania but I think there will be some shenanigans.”