wrestling / News
Chris DeJoseph Was Reportedly Fired From WWE Due To Comments On Zoom
As we previously reported, Chris DeJoseph was fired from his position as the lead writer of Smackdown, allegedly because of his behavior at company meetings. It was believed that it was due to “inappropriate conduct and remarks” and that “something happened with Vince.”
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the most consistent story about what happened is that DeJoseph was on a Zoom conference call with Stan Stansky, Senior Vice President of Creative Services, and Kevin Moore, Senior Vice President of E-Commerce and Venue Merchandise. It was reported that he said things he shouldn’t have and came off to Moore and Stansky ‘in a bad way’. Once Vince McMahon found out, he was let go.
WWE is currently looking for a new lead writer for the program.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reveals His Reaction Vince McMahon’s Emotional Moment on The Last Ride, Who Might Induct Him for the Hall of Fame
- Randy Orton Discusses What He Considers To be The Greatest Wrestling Matches Ever, What Caused His Attitude Issues During His Mid-20s
- Erick Rowan Says People In WWE Were Surprised When He Was Able to Cut Promos on Smackdown, Why It Was Cut Short
- Jim Cornette on Why Steve Austin Refused to Work With Jeff Jarrett, What Jarrett Demanded To Lose to Chyna On PPV