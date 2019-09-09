wrestling / News

Chris Dickinson Replaces Jon Moxley Against Josh Barnett At Bloodsport II

September 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Josh Barnett

– GCW and Josh Barnett announced that Chris Dickinson will now face Barnett in the main event of Bloodsport II. Jon Moxley was originally scheduled to face to Barnett, but he had to pull out due to a MRSA Infection.

– Former promoter and announcer Joe Pedicino is recovering after suffering a stroke. Pedicino hosted This Week in Pro Wrestling in the late 1980s.

