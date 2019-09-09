wrestling / News
Chris Dickinson Replaces Jon Moxley Against Josh Barnett At Bloodsport II
– GCW and Josh Barnett announced that Chris Dickinson will now face Barnett in the main event of Bloodsport II. Jon Moxley was originally scheduled to face to Barnett, but he had to pull out due to a MRSA Infection.
You said I, "…won't get anyone more real in the world than this", @DirtyDickinson.
OK. Let's see how "real" you can be until reality sets in, and I flatten your skull.
Bring it. I live for this. So me real.@GCWrestling_ #Bloodsport @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/aWN4dsFTgY
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 7, 2019
– Former promoter and announcer Joe Pedicino is recovering after suffering a stroke. Pedicino hosted This Week in Pro Wrestling in the late 1980s.
