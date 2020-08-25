Chris Dickinson Announced For UWN Primetime Live PPV Series, Details On Who Is Booking Weekly PPV Series, Nick Aldis Involvement

Chris Dickinson has been announced as the first competitor for the United Wrestling Network’s Primetime Live PPV series, scheduled to debut on FITE.TV and PPV on Tuesday, September 15th at 9PM ET.

PWInsider reports that the weekly PPVs will be live and 90 minutes long, taking place in California’s Thunder Studio (with no fans). The price is expected to be $13-$15 per week, with FITE planning to offer monthly subscriptions that cover all the events.

The last time a promotion tried weekly PPVs was TNA/Impact Wrestling which launched with a weekly PPV model at $9.99 per PPV.

Nick Aldis, David Marquez, and Aron Stevens will reportedly be handling the booking for the shows, with NWA President Billy Corgan having a say in all NWA-centric content on the show.