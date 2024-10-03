Chris Estell Looks Back On Making Christian Cage’s Referee Turtleneck

Christian Cage wore a special referee turtleneck on AEW Collision in August, and AEW’s head of wardrobe talked about making the glorious garment. Cage used the turtleneck to oversee the House of Black vs. Bang Bang Ganng match on the August 10th episode of Collision. Chris Estell spoke about making the shirt on AEW Unrestricted and recalled how the idea was Cage’s.

“That idea was Christian’s idea,” Estell said (per Fightful). “He said, ‘Can you make me a ref shirt?’”

Estell continued, “The biggest compliment from him was that it turned out better than I ever thought it would. I believe that when a talent compliments you like that and you exceed their expectations, it only solidifies that you belong there. So, that was the most atrocious shirt that I’ve ever made and he wore it like a champ.”