Chris Harris Comments On Bruce Prichard Criticizing His Time in WWE

Chris Harris recently addressed comments from Bruce Prichard about how he knew Harris’ WWE run as Braden Walker wasn’t going to work out. As previously noted, Prichard talked about Harris’ short-lived time in WWE on Something To Wrestle With and noted that Harris’ introductory pre-tape wasn’t working, noting:

“Chris Harris took the record away for the most takes of a pre-tape ever in the history of being on the road and producing, at least in my history. He just couldn’t do it. Just couldn’t do it. We couldn’t get through one. He had trouble with every single one of them.”

Harris spoke on AdFreeShows’ False Finish about the segment and Prichards’ comments and noted that while he did take a long time to complete the pre-tape, creative changes and more were factors.

“Bruce was the producer of the segment, but Bruce was not involved here,” Harris said (per Wrestling Inc). “There were other people in there that were firing off these lines of what to say… I’m not in a place where I can [say] that doesn’t sound right… The lines were just so awful and I was thinking, ‘You got to be kidding me. You guys aren’t coming up with anything better than this?’ But every time I would say what they wanted me to say.”