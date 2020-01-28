wrestling / News
Chris Harris Set for TNA: There’s No Place Like Home Event
– As previously reported, TNA Wrestling is making a return for a one night only event from Impact Wrestling. Former TNA World and X-Division champion Chris Sabin has already been announced for the card. Additionally, Impact also announced that former tag team champion Chris Harris will also be appearing. You can check out the announcement below.
The TNA throwback event is scheduled for April 3. It will be held at The Ritz Ybor City in Tampa, Florida during WrestleMania Week.
BREAKING: We find the defendants GUILTY!
One of the best tag team wrestlers in TNA history "Wildcat" Chris Harris is official for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon! @AMWwildcat
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/qtqAdK1XtT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Reveals When He Knew He Was Winning The Royal Rumble
- Jake Roberts Remembers His Snake Accidentally Biting Andre the Giant
- Alex Riley Discusses John Cena Not Liking Him During His WWE Stint, Offending Cena Backstage
- More Details on Edge Making His Surprise Return at Tonight’s Royal Rumble, Future In-Ring Status