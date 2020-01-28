Chris Harris Set for TNA: There’s No Place Like Home Event

– As previously reported, TNA Wrestling is making a return for a one night only event from Impact Wrestling. Former TNA World and X-Division champion Chris Sabin has already been announced for the card. Additionally, Impact also announced that former tag team champion Chris Harris will also be appearing. You can check out the announcement below.

The TNA throwback event is scheduled for April 3. It will be held at The Ritz Ybor City in Tampa, Florida during WrestleMania Week.