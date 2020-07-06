Chris Hemsworth Says He Will Have To Add More Size to Play Hulk Hogan Than He Did For Thor

In an interview with Total Film (h/t ComicBook.com), Chris Hemsworth discussed how he is going to have to train even harder to play Hulk Hogan in the upcoming Netflix Hogan biopic than he did to play Thor.

“This movie is going to be a really fun project,” he said. “As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude.”

“I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing,” he added.

He also noted that he will need to color his hair blonde and add Hogan’s trademark mustache and balding look.

The movie will look at Hogan’s rise to the top of pro-wrestling in the 1980s.

Todd Phillips (Joker) is set to direct the film.