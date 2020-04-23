wrestling / News
Chris Hemsworth Says He Hasn’t Read A Script For Hulk Hogan Biopic Yet
April 23, 2020 | Posted by
In an interview with Screenrant for his upcoming movie Extraction, actor Chris Hemsworth revealed that he hasn’t read the script for the upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic that he’s attached to star in.
He said: “Look, I haven’t read a script yet. I know it’s being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It’s sort of in the process now. I’m just fascinated by that world, and I think they’re pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven’t seen before. I’m as intrigued as you are.“
More Trending Stories
- More Clues Revealed on Smackdown Audio, Adjusted Vocal Audio, Xavier Woods Denies It’s Him Again
- Torrie Wilson Claims Undertaker’s Ex-Wife Tried To Beat Her Up
- Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards Apologize For Missing Impact Wrestling Rebellion
- Arn Anderson Discusses Scott Steiner Confronting Hulk Hogan’s Wife During WrestleMania 31 Weekend, Allegedly Threatening To Kill Hogan