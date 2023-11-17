Chris Hero On a Possible AEW TV Appearance, Says It’s Harder To Break Into Wrestling Today

Chris Hero is making his return to the ring on Friday for WCPW, and he recently talked about potentially appearing on AEW TV and more. Hero spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson for a new interview and some highlights are below:

On whether his return means he could appear on AEW TV: “Of course since the, the second I, I started doing stuff there, of course, everybody’s asking me questions and Tony Khan even made a tweet tongue in cheek where he’s I’m going to keep chipping away at him. But at the same time, Tony has been super, super respectful. He knows my situation. He knows my apprehension with coming back and why it has taken so long for me. And honestly, not that I really need to go into all this, but my condition with coming in and working behind the scenes at AEW was like, as long as You guys don’t pressure me and, put pressure on me to get back in the ring and go do some stuff.

“It’s hard to co the job we do as coaches there we have some nights that are easier than others, but some nights it is just a lot. And the more you care, the more people you’re involved with, just the more you’re hustling the day of that show to try to get everybody the pertinent information and answer questions for everybody and ask questions like it’s a lot of work. A lot more goes into it than people would realize. So to have my brain torn in half from trying to figure that stuff out to Alright when am I gonna wrestle? Who should I wrestle? What should I do? It’s just too much for me at the moment and I believe Tony knows that because he’s made a couple jokes here and there about me coming in and doing stuff and obviously, In the last three and a half years, there was more than a couple offers. But it’s just, it’s just gotta be the right situation. Same thing there. I’m not just gonna come in and do something if it’s not something that I truly believe in and something that I truly feel in my heart is right.”

On how much harder it would be to break in today: “Oh, I think it’s in incredibly more difficult now. I don’t, it’s unenviable to see these young wrestlers getting in and then You can tell them anything and everything there is to know about wrestling, but they have to go out there and experience it for themselves and they need to have, it’s not just when you say reps, right? Get some reps, right? It’s not just reps. It’s quality reps. How many matches are you having? How long are these matches? Who are your opponents? How how long is the trip to the show? What are you doing before and after the show? What are you doing in the week to lead up to your match? There’s just so many different things, and you need those reps. You cannot simulate experience. There’s some people that catch on quicker, but still, you need to be in front of live crowds. You need to learn trial and error.

“When I broke in, I was the 18 year old kid in the locker room with all the 20 and 30 and sometimes 40 year olds, right? I would go out, I’d have my people my age where I’d call a whole bunch of spots. You can go out and do it to varying degrees of success. And then you’d have an old timer who wouldn’t want to call a damn thing. And then sometimes they sucked. But then sometimes they were just really good at listening to a crowd and reading them and telling you where to go. And it’s just, you have to have those experiences to learn and just, it’s you wrestle for yourself. You’re not wrestling for somebody else like you do what you do because it’s for your career, but you need to have these other options and these like, all right, if I do it this way, maybe I’ll get this reaction or if I’m trying to build up to this, maybe I should do this or, I started kicking and punching too soon or I did one too many false finishes or I tried a comedy spot that just wasn’t funny. So you have to like, have all these experiences and wrestling is just so fast. Now, the matches are faster. The matches are shorter. The shows have more matches on them, so you’re not necessarily getting the full, the full experience like you would have gotten 15, 20 years ago. anD there just aren’t enough older guys out there to pass things on. Either they’re out of the business or they’re signed and making money elsewhere or it’s, it is interesting. And, a lot of people from our previous generations have passed on. It’s pretty wild to look back at some of the locker rooms I was in and just some of the people that are no longer with us.”

On Tracy Smothers helping him: “I shudder to think what my career would have been or my just perception of wrestling and being a pro wrestler would have been if I never would have shared a locker room with Tracy Smothers. He just was he meant so much to me as a person, but professionally, he just also sculpted and molded and just. I don’t, I didn’t agree with him on every single thing that he thought about wrestling, but sure enough, more often than not, he’d say something and it would resonate with me and I can take it now. Something I picked up from him 20 years ago. I can take now and I can mold it just a little bit and deliver it in a way that’ll resonate with a 19 year old that’s just breaking into business.

“So we just we need more people like that and I’m not comparing myself to Tracy or to Terry Funk or Eddie Guerrero, but those guys are people that I just admired so much and just idolized even, right? Just the things that they were able to do professionally, but then also how they treated people personally. Like I aspire to be that to other people, or be a version of that. So it’s just, it’s, I was really reflective when Tracy passed away and I just felt man, he was like the first guy that I grew up, seeing on TV and then, when I met him and was on shows with him, he would just make you feel so good about yourself and encourage you and critique you, but never in a way that made you feel bad. It just always encouraged you to try harder. And next time you saw him on a show, you wanted to show him that you tried the thing that he said and it worked and, just we need people like that. Behind the scenes in a working capacity, not just in a coaches aspect, you have to be in the ring with these people and feel them and roll around with them and call matches with them and do finishes with them. Like that, that needs to exist more. So I just, I do my best to encourage people to just Not forget how generous people were to them and then be even more generous to those that come next.”