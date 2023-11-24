Chris Hero Highlights Christian Cage’s Current AEW Storyline Work

In a recent appearance with The Masked Man Show, Chris Hero shared his thoughts on his favorite aspects of working as an AEW producer recently (via Wrestling Inc). Hero noted his appreciation for the narrative being played out between Christian Cage’s Patriarchy faction against Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin. You can find a few highlights about the subject and listen to the full interview below.

On the tone and content of the current story: “That is pro wrestling, that is just a crisscross of eras, of different styles. I am just really invested in that, whether I am at the show with them working with them or I’m back home watching them on TV.”

On Cage’s performances as part of the narrative: “It’s just like man, ‘Christian is fucking doing it.’ Look at him, he was written off, ‘You got a concussion you can’t work anymore your body can’t handle it whatever,’ and he’s doing his best stuff. On the mic, the way he communicates with Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, but also the minutes he’s putting in, he’s had these 20-25 minute matches, he’s really been bringing it.”