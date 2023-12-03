Chris Hero Recalls His History With Claudio Castagnoli

Chris Hero has worked and traveled with Claudio Castagnoli for many years, something he looked back on in a new interview. Hero spoke on the AEW Unrestricted podcast about his history with the Blackpool Combat Club member, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his history with Castagnoli: “I met Claudio Castagnoli in January of 2002. I probably would have met him the night prior at a show in Germany but it was a show in Switzerland for the Swiss Wrestling Federation and he teamed with his partner Ares. They were Swiss Money Holding. They were these Swiss Bankers and then I got to spend some time with Claudio and his partner.”

On traveling with Castagnoli when he came to the US: “We parlayed a thing that started in Chikara, and then we brought it to CZW. We brought it, eventually, to Ring of Honor. We were the Kings of Wrestling. From there, we had a series of matches with Roderick Strong and Austin Aries. We won the [ROH] tag belts. We wrestled the Briscoe [Brothers]. We just had a lot of fun matches.”