Chris Hero On His Goals Following Tonight’s In-Ring Return, Growing Up a Fan of Kamala

Chris Hero weighed in on his return to the ring for WCPW tonight and more in a new interview. Hero spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson ahead of his match with Timothy Thatcher at tonight’s show, and some highlights are below:

On tonight’s show: “Our show will stream live for free on YouTube on the West Coast Pro YouTube channel. Yeah, you’ll be able to watch it there live when the show is done airing live. It’ll come down and then it’ll go up on IWTV. But that’s the model that we’ve we’ve been trying for our last two shows. So just trying to do something a little bit different. It’s tricky when you’re on the West Coast and there’s a time difference. But we want people to have access to our shows. And then the more hardcore fans, you get an IWTV subscription or whatever it is to be able to watch things for on a repeat, watch them regularly rewatch them. But it, I really think. It’s just important for eyes to get on our product, West Coast.

It is an independent wrestling company, right? It’s there’s not a lot of frills but I do really believe in this company and I believe in the roster. I believe in the people behind the scenes and I do feel that. They are doing something a little bit different and they are doing something a little bit special. It’s my privilege to be a part of this company and to be working with them. And, this I think I said this earlier, this will be my ninth show that I’ve come in and helped helped out with West Coast Pro. And it’s flown by, man. It’s really flown by. But I’m excited to see where we are at the end of the year and looking back on that first show that I did and, how things how things progress into 2024 and beyond.”

On being a fan of Kamala growing up: “I’ll say is I was also a massive fan of Kamala when I first saw his pictures in the magazines as a kid, I didn’t start watching until 89. So I didn’t get to see him until he made his comeback, right? Just a massive fan of the way he looked. his whole gimmick. Then I had the privilege of being in a battle royal with him at one of those ballpark brawls on upstate New York. And I got eliminated from battle royal by Kamala. That was pretty fun. anD then also when he was doing his music I had gotten some pins made, that had the stars and the moon on it. I packaged them up and I sent him a check for one of his CDs, right? He had the little electronic music maker thing and was singing over top of it. He had a myspace page with music and stuff. Anyway, I sent him that he sent me back a picture and a personal note. And I just, just always had great appreciation for him as a person, but then also just the incredible performer and just the presence that he had. So I was pretty happy to also have my own little run in with Kamala.”

On his goals after tonight’s show: “Yeah. I think it’s hard to say it’s hard to speculate on how I’ll feel during my match, after my match, and I think a lot of that will dictate to what the follow up is for this. I know I want to continue working with West Coast and just trying to help. Help tighten things up, help help people progress personally, but then also as a unit with West Coast enjoying my coach’s job with AEW. I want to learn more about that. I want to learn more facets of the business behind the scenes.

“And just, work to continually do a better job, because there’s some parts of the job that I feel really comfortable with and I feel like I have a knack for, but there’s other parts that are, it’s just a little bit trickier. So I’m trying to wrap my head around all that. I’m trying to be better than I was the week before. So it’s really just, I’ve been trying to you know, whipping myself into a little bit better shape, for this show, it’s just to continue to keep my head on straight, keep my body going in the right direction. I keep learning more about pro wrestling. So it’s hard to say specifically what I’ll do, but it’s just to keep doing the things that I’m doing and carry them on in a positive in a positive fashion, but then also progress so that, when we’re a year from now, yeah. Celebrating the one year anniversary of my return to pro wrestling, right? My one year birthday of my comeback, right? I’m just, hoping to be better and smarter and more patient, and then also have positively impacted others even more along my way.”