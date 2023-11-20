Chris Hero Details Why He Took So Long to Re-Enter the Ring

In a recent interview on The Masked Man Show, Chris Hero shared some details on his absence from performing after his WWE release (via Wrestling Inc). Hero cited the extant risks of the pandemic among other factors as part of his calculations on an eventual return date, which he felt was always bound to occur eventually. Hero did ultimately pick up his wrestling performances again, appearing with West Coast Pro Wrestling on November 17. You can find a highlight and listen to the full interview below.

On why he didn’t book a match sooner: “I never felt like I wasn’t going to have another match. There was never a point in me that I thought, ‘Well, I’m done.’ So that would be why I would get a little irritated when people were like, ‘Yeah, he retired…’ It just…I got fired during a pandemic. That’s awesome. And I was like, ‘Well, I’m not going to travel now.’ I thought everyone was being a little bit irrational and a little reckless. I’m like, ‘I’m not getting on a plane with strangers. I’m not traveling. I just don’t want to be around people.’ I love fans, I love being around them, but I don’t want to be around fans where I’m constantly thinking, ‘Man, am I going to get sick?’ It’s scary. So I refused to travel for a while…that’s why I didn’t come right back immediately.”