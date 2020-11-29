Chris Hero Provides Update On His Wrestling Future

Chris Hero (WWE’s Kassius Ohno) posted a statement about his wrestling status on the WrestlingGenius subreddit today, noting that he isn’t done with wrestling yet and will return when “situations are right.” Hero also revealed that he has turned down offers to become a producer/coach from several companies over the last few months.

Hero was released by WWE back in April of this year.

His statement can be read below.

“Oh and, before anyone asks or infers, I am far from done wrestling. If I wanted to hang it up and coach/produce I could have a job tomorrow. I’ve turned down a number of companies in the last 6 months- not because they’ve been terrible offers or anything but because I’m just not ready. I will come back when the circumstances and situations are right. Trust me, it *kills* me to not be out there doing what I love. The time will come and when it does it will be spectacular. In the meantime, I appreciate all of your patience. Take care & stay safe!”