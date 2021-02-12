Chris Hero Responds To Claims That WWE Considered Him For The Shield

Chris Hero was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes, and he discussed a lot of different topics, including rumors that WWE considered putting him in The Shield.

When asked about the claims, which were fueled by a comment CM Punk made in an interview, Hero made it clear that they aren’t true.

“A little thing that annoys me about this is that people heard the podcast with [CM] Punk, and then they put that information out there, and it just kind of took a life of its own. When Punk pitched the trio of myself, [Dean] Ambrose and [Seth] Rollins, there was no ‘Shield’ concept. It was just, ‘Hey, let’s pair these three guys with me.’ Right? So, technically, I was never supposed to be a member of The Shield because The Shield didn’t exist when this was pitched.”

“That’s a thing that I see on Twitter pretty much every other day. It gets a little annoying because it’s deviated so far from the original source of it. I found out just when everybody else found out – by listening to CM Punk on The Art of Wrestling podcast. I’d never had a conversation with him about this.”

Hero was also asked about whether he’s talked to Punk about the situation, and he had a pretty straightforward answer about it.

“So, listening to that podcast was the first time I had heard that. I’ve never had a conversation with Punk about this. Still, to this day, I have not – because I don’t really know what the point of the conversation would be. People ask me if I think I could have been successful in The Shield and, of course, my answer is, ‘Yes, of course.’ I think I can take anything that’s given to me and make the most out of it.”

As for Hero’s current wrestling projects, he recently started the Can Chris Hero Save Wrestling podcast with Conrad Thompson on AdFreeShows.