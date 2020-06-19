wrestling / News
Chris Jericho’s 2021 Cruise Is 95 Percent Sold Out
June 19, 2020 | Posted by
The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Chris Jericho’s 2021 Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise is now 95% sold out. There’s said to be only around fifty cabins left.
