Chris Jericho’s 2021 Cruise Is 95 Percent Sold Out

June 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho Cruise Triple Whammy

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Chris Jericho’s 2021 Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise is now 95% sold out. There’s said to be only around fifty cabins left.

Chris Jericho, Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea, Joseph Lee

