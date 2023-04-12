Chris Jericho Says 2022 Was a Career Year For Him, Talks Staying Healthy

Chris Jericho has been able to keep himself in good shape through the majority of his career, and he recently talked about how 2022 was a “career year” for him. Jericho was a guest on WXRW 104.1’s The Show on Riverwest Radio and talked about his ability to avoid injury and keeping himself in good physical condition.

“You don’t want to jinx anything but I’ve rarely been hurt,” Jericho said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think it’s just wrestling smart and it’s durability, you know, all of those things kind of combined in to continue to keep the machine rolling… I started doing yoga about 10 years ago and then now it’s mostly kickboxing.”

He continued, “You change your physical workout as you get older. And I don’t wrestle regularly, but I think every time I do, I’m still wrestling at a high level. I think last year, 2022, was probably a career year for Chris Jericho as far as quality matches. And I think this year is the same. I’ve had some great matches so far and have some great matches on the horizon.”