Chris Jericho to Celebrate 29th Wrestling Anniversary When AEW Premieres on TNT
– AEW’s debut on TNA will come on the same day as a milestone for Chris Jericho. Jericho posted to Instagram following the announcement that All Elite Wrestling will debut on the network on October 2nd, noting that the premiere coincides with his 29th anniversary in the wrestling business. You can see his posts below.
In the video post of the two, Jericho shared the trailer for AEW’s debut, noting, “It’s live, and it features me, Chris Jericho. What more do you want? I expect you to be there October 2nd, I expect you to be there every single Wednesday. And most important of all, I expect all of you to thank me for AEW even being on TNT in the first place. Let’s hear it! JER-I-CHO! JER-I-CHO!”
It’s official…on the exact 29 Year anniversary of my wrestling career, a whole new chapter starts as @allelitewrestling debuts on @tntdrama! At 8p on Oct 2, 2019, we go LIVE nationwide EVERY WEEK starting at the @capitalonearena in #WashingtonDC! Tix go onsale soon…get ready to become a part of HISTORY!
