Chris Jericho Defeats Adam Page To Win AEW World Title (Pics, Video)

September 1, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Chris Jericho AEW All Out

Chris Jericho defeated Adam Page in the main event of AEW All Out to win the AEW World Title. Highlights from the match are below.

