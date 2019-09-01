wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Defeats Adam Page To Win AEW World Title (Pics, Video)
Chris Jericho defeated Adam Page in the main event of AEW All Out to win the AEW World Title. Highlights from the match are below.
Is this @theAdamPage's time to shine? #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRRwht #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/g2XlSlGtvR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
Folks, we can confirm that @theAdamPage is on a horse. 🐴 #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/gSR300R0s3
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
He said he would. He did it. @theAdamPage isn't playing around! #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRRwht #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/9xiZc6Whxo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
Remember to direct all your gratitude to @IAmJericho. That is all. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/IRFuc2JM6m
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
We have finally arrived! @theAdamPage vs @IamJericho for the #AEWWorldChampionship #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRRwht #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/J7g5OceKaF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
.@IAmJericho came ready for Page! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/kXrObJRMUy
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
. @RefAubrey isn't impressed with the antics of @IAmJericho. #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRzUST #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/LsOBZQ0piB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
Swinging neckbreaker from @theAdamPage! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/foBXEmo1AI
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
.@theAdamPage nails the Buckshot Lariat! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/RUV7JhhxNJ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
. @theAdamPage is still in the fight! #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRzUST #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/dP3a3FqEGG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
NEVER CROSS @REFAUBREY. #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRzUST #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/0EhUvtz4pU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
Hangman gets a little too greedy going for another Buckshot Lariat and rolls right into @IAmJericho's Codebreaker! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/fWOBxZdaxI
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
History made. Remember to thank @IAmJericho. #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/t9UqwRq0Ic
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
#ANDNEW #AEWWorldChampion – @IamJericho! #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/G6jCnQroic
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
