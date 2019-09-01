Chris Jericho and Adam Page Share Post-All Out Instagram Comments

– At last night’s AEW All Out event, Chris Jericho defeated Adam Page to become the first AEW World champion. After the match, both competitors shared messages on their Instagram accounts. You can see those below.

Jericho shared a photo of himself posing with the belt, writing, “I am the champion my friend….. @allelitewrestling @officialqueenmusic.” Meanwhile, after the match, Adam Page wrote on his account, “Can’t nobody tell me nothin. #CowboyS***”