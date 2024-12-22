– Speaking to Busted Open Radio ahead of last Friday’s ROH Final Battle 2024, AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho explained how he doesn’t have a significant connection with the ROH brand and that he doesn’t know much about ROH’s history, noting that he’s not “a nostalgia guy.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on his lack of connection with the ROH brand: “I’m kinda the wrong guy to ask [about Ring of Honor history]. It seemed like the extension of ECW … and the lineage of guys who went through there were next level. Nostalgia-wise, I’m not a nostalgia guy. Maybe you might want to bring in some guys who used to work there but a lot of those guys are still in the business so maybe Bryan Danielson or someone like that. For me, it’s more about what we’re doing now.”

On how much press he’s gotten Ring of Honor as champion after just a few weeks: “I’ve been on Ring of Honor three weeks in a row, I think it’s the most press Ring of Honor has gotten [since his last title reign]. Tony [Khan] has a plan for what he wants to do with it and I’m happy to be involved.”

Chris Jericho successfully defended his title last Friday at ROH Final Battle against Matt Cardona. The event was held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.