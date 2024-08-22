Chris Jericho On AEW All In Match With HOOK Having Longer Build Than Match With Will Ospreay

Chris Jericho will defend the FTW Championship against HOOK at AEW All In, and he recently spoke about the build to the match in comparison to his match with Will Ospreay in 2023. Jericho spoke with the Daily Star and talked about his storyline with HOOK, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the build to the match compared to last year’s: “To me it’s all storyline. Last year, Will [Ospreay] was doing the G1 [Climax] so we only had a couple weeks to build it and I think we did a good job building that…It was more of a dream match, about Jericho vs. Ospreay…it pretty much sold itself. This year is different…The story we had, it’s been six months and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

On accomplishing his goals with the storyline: “The plan was for [HOOK] to learn and to have a featured role on AEW Dynamite. This is the final battle, so to speak and I think we told the story.”

On taking time to build out the story: “The culmination of this great story that we’ve told…I think the story got here perfectly. Hook has done a great job. He’s gotten so much better of the last six months. I think the fans have enjoyed it and like I said that’s the most important thing to me.”