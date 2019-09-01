Chris Jericho Goes On Hilarious Post-AEW All Out Rant Backstage, Celebrates By Himself

– AEW released their Post-Show video which you can see below at the 14:15 mark. The video features Chris Jericho walking to the back following his AEW World Title win at AEW All Out. Jericho says that usually when someone wins a World Title, there is a standing ovation, but instead he comes to the back to silence. But he says that’s fine, he’ll thank himself. The Young Bucks are standing nearby and Jericho yells at them a bit for not thanking him, calling them “Bucky Boys.” He also takes shots at other people backstage, calling random people and other wrestlers everything from “idiot” to “morons.” He then went to his dressing room and celebrated by himself by trashing the olives and cold cuts in his dressing room.

Also in the video, Adam Page came out to talk to the media but PAC interrupted and threw a water bottle at him. PAC said the two have some unfinished business, and that the real reason he came back to AEW was for revenge. Page and PAC were, of course, set to face each other at Double or Nothing before creative issues led to the match being axed.

The video then goes back to Jericho’s backstage celebration.