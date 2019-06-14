wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Wants Another Thank You For Selling Out AEW All Out
– You knew it was coming.
Chris Jericho took to social media to cut a promo, wanting another thank you for selling out AEW All Out in 15-minutes. Jericho has been asking for credit every time AEW has success since his signing was announced.
“Hey, this is Chris Jericho, and I just heard that All Out sold out in 15-minutes, and that’s so incredible. I want to say, to all the AEW fans, everybody who bought tickets, the AEW roster, the front office, the Khan Family, the Sears Centre, all of you watching, I want to say…you’re welcome. Don’t forget why you sold out in 15-minutes. Don’t forget why AEW is the hottest wrestling company in the world today. Don’t forget why it’s even in existence in the first place. It’s because of Chris Jericho. It’s because of me, and now I don’t just want a thank you because of Double Or Nothing, I want a thank you because of All Out, I want a thank you for the whole kit and caboodle. I want a thank you from all of you for AEW even being in existence, and if you think I’m going to stop with this, think again. I’m waiting. I want to have my thank you. Waiting… still waiting…”
“I’m waiting” – @IAmJericho #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/oNRpezj6i3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 14, 2019
