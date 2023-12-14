Chris Jericho Says AEW Backstage Reaction To CM Punk in WWE Is ‘Business As Usual’

In an interview with WFAA (via Fightful), Chris Jericho spoke about the backstage reaction in AEW to CM Punk returning to WWE at Survivor Series. Punk was fired from AEW earlier this year.

Jericho said: “It’s business as usual. It happens. It’s the same reason why I’m sure there wasn’t a big reaction when Adam Copeland came to AEW or when Will Ospreay signed with AEW or when Danielson, Moxley, and Adam Cole came to AEW. It’s good for the business that guys have the ability to go between companies. It’s great for the fans and it’s great for the talent overall. It just makes the business stronger and that’s the most important thing.”