AEW News: Chris Jericho Gets AEW Dynamite Closing Credits, More Celebrity Shout-Outs For Jericho

– AEW Dynamite was all brought to you by Chris Jericho, according at least to his closing credits. On tonight’s episode, Jericho teamed with Jake Hager to beat Chaos Project in the main event. At the very end of the show, the episode — which was celebrating the 30th anniversary Jericho’s career — saw credits roll that put Jericho in all of the credit spots:

30 YEARS IN THE MAKING! It's your main event of the evening!

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/pV7yxhwvuo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2020

Tonight's episode of Dynamite was brought to you by @IAmJericho!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WX2sYzhZp8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2020

– AEW released videos of the remaining celebrity shout-outs for Jericho on tonight’s show, the videos of which you can see below. The shout-outs came from Lance Storm, Steel Panther, Gabriel Iglasias and Chavo Guerrero, Eli Roth, Lars Ulrich, Kevin Smith, Don Callis, and more: