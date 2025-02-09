Chris Jericho Will Compete at AEW Grand Slam Australia

In a post on Twitter, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho announced that he will compete at AEW Grand Slam Australia next week. He will team with Big Bill and Bryan Keith against three unnamed opponents. It’s unclear if this will be on the live portion of the show or taped later. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

* Brisbane Brawl: Jay White & Cope vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

* Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita

* The Learning Tree vs. TBD