Chris Jericho On Who AEW’s Most Underrated Wrestler Is, Whether The Inner Circle Will Expand

Chris Jericho spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview discussing his gig co-hosting The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs on Shudder and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On co-hosting The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: “I’m a big horror movie fan. Joe Bob and I connected when he did Talk Is Jericho about a year ago and then he called me to kind of return the favor to do his show. We came to an agreement of what we would like to do, both of us big fans of it, and we made it happen. We’re both excited.”

On if we’ll see a new member of The Inner Circle: “Once again, I don’t know, it depends on what happens in the storylines. To me, everything is based on the story, the story that we’re telling, what fits, what doesn’t fit. I think one of the downfalls of the original nWo was when they started having Virgil and guys like that in there. It kind of takes some of the exclusiveness and cool factor. If someone’s gonna be in The Inner Circle and get asked into The Inner Circle for real, it’s gonna have to be for a very good reason and something I’m going to have to be convinced of. I’m not opposed to it, but I’m not actively searching for new members.”

On if MJF is the underrated wrestler in AEW: “No, I don’t think so at all. I think MJF is a lot like Sammy Guevara, he’s moving up the ladder and he’s doing a great job at 23, 24 years old. I think Darby Allin’s the same. I think Jungle Boy has a huge upside. I think Scorpio Sky has a huge upside. You haven’t seen hardly anything of Dr. Luther yet and all the stuff that he can do. I think Trent is someone that’s going to be very big for us at a certain point. Orange Cassidy is very much a cult figure but when people start filling up the arenas again, you’re gonna see him being a lot more popular than he has been. There’s quite a few. I think even with The Inner Circle, Santana, Ortiz, [Jake] Hager, all these guys have grown a lot since we joined forces. The sky is the limit for them.”