Chris Jericho Discusses AEW Not Having Writers, If WWE Is Overproduced

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Nothing Beats Experience and was asked about whether the current WWE product is overproduced. Highlights are below.

On if WWE is overproduced: “WWE does things the way they do things and they’re a multi-billion dollar company and it works. We can’t come into this trying to be WWE light, do things the same way. Ours is a more organic product, for better or worse. Some people like it, some people don’t. It’s more wild west, and I think the fans of AEW appreciate that, I think the pundits that don’t like AEW don’t appreciate it, but at least we have an identity. And we’re still, for better, for worse, we’re only nine weeks old. We’re doing our tenth show tomorrow night. We have a lot of growing to do and a long way to go to continue to establish our name, but right out of the gate we were able to do that because we did something different. If one product is “overproduced,” that’s fine, that’s the way they do things there and that’s not going to change. If one product is a little bit more, like I said, rough around the edges, that’s what AEW does.”

On AEW not having writers: “We don’t have writers, that’s the truth. We don’t. Even when we do the Thanksgiving thank you like we did last week, there’s no scripts being handed out. It’s basically my vision, writing some ideas down, bullet points in order, and everybody has to, you know, live up to what they’re going to do to say what they’re going to say and be the characters that they’re going to be. For better, for worse, it’s different, it’s what we do, and I think, at this point and time, we’ve proven there’s a market for that, there’s an audience for it, and I think the audience is going to continue to grow.”

