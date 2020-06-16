Chris Jericho Says AEW Isn’t Looking At Any of the Recently Released WWE Wrestlers, Says They Are Selective In Who They Bring In

In an interview with What Culture, Chris Jericho talked about how AEW is very selective in which former WWE wrestlers they bring in, noting that they aren’t particularly interested in any of the recently released WWE wrestlers. Highlights are below.

On AEW not being interested in any of the recently released WWE wrestlers: “This is not a place where anybody who is in WWE can show up. We are very selective on who we take. There was a whole rash of layoffs a couple of months ago, and I don’t think, and nothing against everybody involved because they’re all very talented, there is nobody on that list that we’re really looking at. I mean, somebody might pop in, maybe. We’re not doing what WCW did in 90s, or what Impact did – ‘If you’re in WWE, come to us!'”

On understanding the need to build their own stars: “We realize, that’s not how you do it because it just becomes a retread. We need to make our own stars, and if they’re a few players, look at Moxley now compared to what he was in WWE, it’s a different guy, it’s not the same. Look at Brodie Lee, they wouldn’t even put him on TV for the last eight months and now he’s headlining PPVs and kicking ass doing it. So we do have a select handful of WWE recruits, shall we say, FTR, they’re another one, but if everybody got released, if the company ended tomorrow, we wouldn’t take a lot.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit What Culture with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.