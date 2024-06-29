Chris Jericho Says AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Trios Partner To Be Revealed On AEW Collision

Chris Jericho and Big Bill’s partner for their trios match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden will be revealed on this weekend’s Collision. Jericho and Bill are set to face Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata at Forbidden Door, but need another partner. Jericho revealed on Friday’s Rampage that we would find out who their partner is on Saturday’s show.

ally Bryan Keith is out of action due to injury and unable to join his Learning Tree allies in the ring on Sunday’s PPV.