wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Appears on AGT With Ryan Niemiller (Video)
September 19, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, AEW star and World champion Chris Jericho appeared on last night’s episode of America’s Got Talent. The show featured Chris Jericho appearing with comedian Ryan Niemiller, and you can now check out a video of the segment below.
